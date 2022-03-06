CBI arrests former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested the former chief executive of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in a case related to alleged governance lapses at India's top bourse, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters.
Chitra Ramkrishna was arrested in New Delhi, the source at the CBI said, without sharing further details.
The market regulator penalised Ramkrishna, among others, following an investigation that showed she had sought advice for years from an outsider she described as a Himalayan yogi.
