CBI court orders to trace Babri Masjid case accused

A special CBI court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case on Thursday ordered to trace accused Om Prakash Pandey, who is said have become a monk years ago.

Pandey is one of the 32 accused in case, whose hearing is being held on a day-to-day basis to conclude the trial by August 31, as directed by the Supreme Court.

The Babri Masjid was demolished in December 1992 by "kar sevaks" who claimed that the mosque in Ayodhya was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple.

Earlier, Special Judge S K Yadav had issued a non-bailable warrant against Pandey.

The court was told that members of the Pandey's family claimed that he had become a monk 25 years ago and they were not in contact with him.

The court was also told that Pandey is said to have sometimes visited his guru’s ashram in Allahabad and his brother said he would try to find him and let the court know in a week.

Taking all aspects into consideration, the court directed the CBI to inquire about the matter and furnish a report before it.

Meanwhile, no accused turned up before the court on Thursday to depose in the case.

An application was moved on behalf of accused Santosh Dubey that his wife was taken ill and he will appear before the court on July 13.

The court has already directed accused Pawan Kumar Pandey, a former legislator, to appear before it on Friday.