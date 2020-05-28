Centre, state govts have no concern for migrants: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati on Thursday said the plight of migrant workers and reports of their deaths while trying to return to their homes reflected lack of concern on the part of the Centre and state governments.

However, courts have started taking cognisance of the plight of migrants, she noted.

"The manner in which the bitter truth of the sorry state of migrant labourers forced to return home and their deaths on the way are coming before the country and the world through the media, re-establish that the central and state governments have no concern for them, this is very sad," she said in a tweet.

Nine migrants have been found dead in Shramik trains since Monday.

"On the 65th day of lockdown today, this news gives some relief that the hon'ble courts have started questioning the central and state governments about the malfunctioning in government hospitals in testing and treatment of coronavirus, neglect of private hospitals, plight of migrant labourers and deaths," she added.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took suo-motu (on its own) cognizance of miseries faced by migrants, who are stranded across the country and asked the Centre and the states to take measures to provide relief to workers as there have been “inadequacies and certain lapses”.