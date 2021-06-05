'Centre stopped Kejriwal govt's doorstep ration scheme'

'Centre stopped Arvind Kejriwal government's doorstep delivery of ration scheme'

All preparations for doorstep delivery of ration scheme were in place

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 05 2021, 18:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 18:34 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre has stopped the Arvind Kejriwal government's ambitious doorstep delivery of ration scheme that was set to be launched soon, official sources in the Delhi government said on Saturday.

According to them, all preparations for doorstep delivery of ration scheme were in place and it was scheduled to be launched from next week.

"The scheme was stopped by the Centre on the basis that its approval was not sought before implementation," they said.  

