Channi pips big guns to emerge as most popular CM candidate in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of the Congress is way ahead now in the contest for Punjab elections in 2022, as per the ABP-C-Voter-IANS 5-State Snap Poll.

Channi, Punjab' first Dalit CM, is now the most preferred CM candidate with 30.9 per cent votes, as per the snap poll.

The five-state snap poll was conducted with a sample size of 107193 across 690 seats with a margin of error of +/- 3% to +/- 5%

Channi's positive show is also a reason that Congress is making a comeback in Punjab although Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) still leads the race there.

Channi is followed by Kejriwal at 20.8 per cent, Sukhbir Badal of Akali Dal at 16.1 per cent, and Bhagwant Mann of AAP at 13.0 per cent. Former CM Amarinder Singh is at 7.5 per cent while Navjot Singh Sidhu ranks last at 4.7 per cent.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is going strong as the preferred CM candidate at 41.4 per cent, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is gaining with 31.4 per cent. BSP chief Mayawati is at 15.6 per cent and Priyanka Gandhi at 4.9 per cent.

In Uttarakhand, while Harish Rawat of the Congress remains the most popular at 31.5 per cent, his popularity has come down sharply in the last month. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is catching up with Rawat at 27.7 per cent. Anil Baluni of the BJP is at 18.3 per cent, and Ajay Kothiyal of AAP at 8.8 per cent.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is by far the most popular in the state at 30.4 per cent, way ahead of the AAP, which has not yet named its candidate, at 19 per cent. Vishwajit Rane of the BJP is at 15.3 per cent.

