Chaos in Delhi Assembly; Speaker orders 3 BJP MLAs out of House

Chaos in Delhi Assembly; 3 BJP MLAs marshalled out

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 17 2023, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 12:09 ist
The Delhi Assembly.

The budget session of Delhi Assembly commenced on a stormy note as BJP and AAP legislators raised slogans against each other during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's address to the house on Friday.

The opposition BJP MLAs demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy, while the ruling AAP legislators protested against the saffron party as the LG began his address.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had to order for marshalling out three BJP MLAs to bring order to the house.

The LG's address then commenced again.

Delhi
AAP
BJP
India News
Indian Politics
Delhi Assembly
Arvind Kejriwal

