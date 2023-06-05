Civil aviation ministry, airlines to discuss fare spike

Airfares have jumped significantly on certain routes, especially in the wake of crisis-hit Go First suspending operations from May 3

The civil aviation ministry will hold discussions with airlines later in the day on issues related to airfares, which have surged on certain routes in recent weeks, according to an official.

Airfares have jumped significantly on certain routes, especially in the wake of crisis-hit Go First suspending operations from May 3.

The meeting with representatives of airlines is likely to be chaired by civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the official said.

The official also said that airfares are deregulated and the meeting is for monitoring and facilitation purposes.

Amid a rise in airfares on certain routes, Scindia, last week, said the ministry was doing an analysis of routes that have been affected by the suspension of flights by Go First.

Go First is undergoing an insolvency resolution process.

