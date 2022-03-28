CM Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav take oath as members of UP Assembly

Yogi, Akhilesh take oath as members of UP Assembly

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 28 2022, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 12:20 ist
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (left) and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI File Photos

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took oath as member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

After Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, who has been named as the Leader of the Opposition, took oath as MLA.

While Adityanath won the recent state polls from the Gorakhpur Urban seat, Yadav was elected as an MLA from the Karhal Assembly constituency.

Pro-tem speaker Ramapati Shastri administered oath to members in the House.

Yogi Adityanath
Akhilesh Yadav
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh

