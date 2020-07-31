Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is cultural nationalism: RSS leader

Describing the construction of a Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya as "cultural nationalism", senior RSS functionary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday said patriotism cannot be suppressed in the name of secularism.

With the construction of the temple, there will be both Ram and "roti", he said, adding Ram means cultural, sociological and spiritual development of the country and "roti" means its economic growth.

Underlining that the temple in Ayodhya is not merely a religious affair, but it is for the cultural awakening of the country, the joint general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said, "The Ram temple is for cultural nationalism of the country, which was engulfed by an English mindset."

The government has a cultural responsibility to ensure that the temple is constructed, he added.

Talking about the politicians who opposed the construction of the temple for the sake of secularism, Hosabale said nationalism and cultural nationalism cannot be suppressed in the name of secularism.

Hoping that its construction will usher in a new era of cultural nationalism in India, the RSS leader said with the temple in place, the values and principles of the kings of Ayodhya will replace the western mindset in the country.