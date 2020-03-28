Coronavirus: 26 people flee from quarantine at Srinagar hospital

At least 26 people, who were put under quarantine, created an uproar at Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Hospital (JLNMH), Rainawari, here, on Saturday morning and fled after breaking doors and window panes of the hospital.

Officials at the hospital said that 26 suspects, including 14 women and 12 men, from congested Chattabal and Batamaloo areas of Srinagar were placed under quarantine in the hospital after a positive case was reported from Chattabal area of Srinagar on Friday.

“They, however, complained that they were not satisfied with the hospital facility and early in the morning, created ruckus and broke down window panes, doors of the hospital and fled,” they said. “All these were close relatives and family members of positive case of Chattabal.”

In the night, some patients from Batamaloo and Chattabal, they said they didn’t like the facilities and instead created an uproar and broke the window panes and fled early in the morning.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Zakir Ahmed while confirming the incident said, ““Now they have been brought back by the police.”