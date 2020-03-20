Coronavirus: Delhi's Chhatarpur Temple to be closed from March 21

The famous Chhatarpur Temple in Delhi will be closed from March 21 till further notice in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the management of the shrine said on Friday.

Arrangements have been made for live streaming of morning and evening aarti on the website of the temple for the devotees, said Dr Kishore Chawla, the chief executive officer of Sri Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir Trust.

"In view of the extraordinary situation arising out of COVID-19 and keeping in view the request made by Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and directives of Delhi government, it is has been decided by the management of Chhatarpur Mandir with a heavy heart that the temple will remain closed from Saturday(March 21) till further notice," Chawla said in a statement.

However, all the rituals, aarti and bhog, will be performed as usual and the devotees can watch it live on the temple's website, he said.

Delhi has reported 17 confirmed coronavirus cases so far. India reported 50 fresh cases of COVID-19, highest in a day, taking the tally to 223 on Friday.