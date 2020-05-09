Coronavirus lockdown: Strict restrictions reimposed after traffic jam in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhadarwah

Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in greater strength on Saturday to curb free movement, a day after some people under quarantine were caught in a traffic jam in Bhadarwah of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said.

Out of the total 20 districts in the Union territory, Doda and Poonch in Jammu division are coronavirus free with no reported case till date.

Doda district was recently declared a green zone by the administration and simultaneously some relaxations in lockdown restrictions were announced following which people started resuming their normal activities and vehicles also started plying in different areas, including Bhadarwah town.

However, alarm bells started ringing when a group of labourers, who are under administrative quarantine after being brought back from outside Jammu and Kashmir this week, were caught in a massive traffic jam in the middle of the main market while being taken to a hospital in the hilly town for COVID-19 testing on Friday, the officials said.

Taking serious note of the incident and violation of compulsory social distancing directives, the officials said the district authorities on Saturday enforced a strict lockdown to restrict free movement of the people.

"We have been receiving reports of lockdown violations so we decided to enforce it completely and also restricted and diverted movement of traffic from the town," Additional District Commissioner Rakesh Kumar said.

He requested the people not to pay heed to the rumours as there is no positive case reported from the district till date.

The officer said the restrictions in the town would remain in force till May 17, the day when the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end.