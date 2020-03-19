Coronavirus: Over 160 students returning from Bangladesh refuse to undergo isolation amid COVID-19 outbreak

Over 160 students, who were returning from Bangladesh amid coronavirus fear, allegedly refused to undergo isolation and created a ruckus at the airport, before they were brought under control and sent to a quarantine facility on Thursday, police said.

"Today, a few students arrived from Bangladesh at Srinagar International Airport. As per the directions of the Budgam district magistrate, these students were to be quarantined as precautionary measure vis-a-vis spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus)," a police official said.

He said the medical authorities at Srinagar International Airport requested these students to cooperate for the quarantine process to which they did not agree and started a protest, breaking window/glass panes of airport arrival area.

"At the same time, parents of these students also started protest outside arrival terminal of airport. Airport authority and the CISF then called in local police for resolution of the issue," he said.

The police team along with magistrate reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters, but, they did not budge and continued with the vandalism, the official added.

"Police on the directions of the magistrate, using all restraint, dispersed the protestors and took cognizance of the incident. Students were later sent for quarantine at pre-designated locations by the district administration," the official added.

He said all the members of society are requested to cooperate with administration in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, the students claimed that there were not enough arrangements at the airport for screening them and the arrival hall was so crowded that they were all at risk during their stay at the airport.

The students also alleged that some of the students belonging to influential families were allowed to go home, instead of being put in mandatory quarantine.