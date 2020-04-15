Coronavirus: UPSC will review exam, interview schedule from time to time

With coronavirus and lockdown restrictions derailing the schedule, the Union Public Service Commission on Wednesday said it will review the dates for all interviews, examinations and recruitment boards from time to time as candidates and advisers are required to travel from various parts of the country.

According to a statement, a decision on fresh dates for the remaining Civil Services-2019 Personality Tests will be taken following the second phase of the lockdown, which is after May 3. It had earlier postponed these interviews without specifying a date.

It also said the dates announced for Civil Services-2020 (Preliminary), Engineering Services (Main) and the Geologist Services (Main) Examinations had already been announced and any rescheduling in these examinations, if necessitated by the evolving situation, will be notified on the website of the UPSC.

Already, deferment notices have been posted for the Combined Medical Services Examination, the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020. Dates for the CAPF Exam 2020 will also be notified on the UPSC website.

The National Defence Academy (NDA-I) Examination has already been postponed till further intimation and a decision on the NDA –II Examination will be posted on June 10, 2020, the scheduled date for its notification.

Any other decision of the Commission in respect of all the Examinations, Interviews and Recruitment Boards will be promptly made available on the Commission’s website, the statement said.