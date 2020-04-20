COVID-19: 4 inmates test positive in Indore central jai

COVID-19: 4 inmates test positive in Indore central jail

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Apr 20 2020, 17:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 17:22 ist
Representative image. (Credit: Pixabay Photo)

Four inmates of the central jail in Indore in Madhya Pradesh tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 prisoners in the city to six, a senior official said on Monday.

They were admitted in MY Hospital on April 17, Central Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar Bhangre told PTI.

"They are in the 28-34 age group. The number of prisoners infected with coronavirus here is now six. All inmates who came in contact are being shifted to a temporary jail to be examined by medical staff," he said.

Bhangre said the jail holds 2,220 inmates against a sanctioned capacity of 1,230.

"The prison barracks have been divided into seven zones and the municipal corporation has disinfected them. The inmates have been given masks," he added. 

