COVID-19 breaks narcotics supply chain in Punjab

COVID-19 breaks narcotics supply chain in Punjab

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 12 2020, 19:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 19:41 ist

The COVID-19 outbreak has delivered unexpected benefits to Punjab which has been battling the scourge of drug addiction for years together.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

“The only good thing that has come out of COVID is that the drug supply line has broken. So we are happy,” Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said in an interaction with the media.

Singh has been at the forefront in the battle against drug addiction since he became chief minister in March 2017. He has set up a special task force against the drug menace with one thousand policemen headed by an Additional Director General of Police-rank officer.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

“I have been informed that the supply line of the drugs has been broken. So heroin and all these things which were being smuggled are no longer happening,” Singh said.

The state’s border with Pakistan was the major transit route for drug trafficking into India and over the years, Punjab had emerged as a major consumer state, making drug abuse a political issue in the assembly elections in 2017.

Singh had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year to frame a national policy to check the drug menace.

Recently, the Centre had identified 272 districts across the country as hugely affected by the drug menace and was planning to implement an ‘addiction-free India’ initiative to address the issue.

According to the Narcotics Control Bureau, 18 out of Punjab’s 22 districts were in the grip of drug menace.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Punjab
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Drug
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

 