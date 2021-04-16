Covid-19: Delhi Traffic Police suspends process to collect dues for pending challans in cash

Delhi: Dues for pending challans won't be taken in cash

However, people still have the option of e-gateway to pay their challans, police said

  • Apr 16 2021, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 22:07 ist
A senior police officer said that the process has been suspended till further orders, following the increasing coronavirus cases. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Delhi Traffic Police has suspended the process to collect dues for pending challans in cash in view of a surge in Covid-19 cases here, officials said on Friday.

Earlier this month, police had issued a circular where they mentioned that cash counters may be made operational in each circle every Saturday and Sunday between 10 am to 6 pm from April 10.

"It has been observed that many individuals with pending challans are not able to pay their fines through the online payment system for various reasons.

"Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) has desired that the cash counter may be established in each circle on every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm to collect the fine amount for pending challans," the circular had stated. 

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Delhi

