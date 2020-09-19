No garba pandals in MP, Durga idol height capped

Covid-19: No garba pandals in Madhya Pradesh, Durga idol height capped

PTI,
  • Sep 19 2020, 22:35 ist
Representative image: Reuters Photo

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday said garba pandals will not be allowed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak while idols for Durga Utsav must not be more than six feet.

The decisions, which includes one that restricts the size of pandals and tableaux to 100 square feet, were taken in a review meet chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said officials.

District collectors have been told to ensure crowd control during festivities to curb the spread of infection, they added.

Only 10 people will allowed to take part in idol immersion, officials said. 

