Crackdown on Amritpal Singh: Punjab Police invokes stringent NSA against 5 people

The Punjab Police on Monday said it has invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against five people linked to radical preacher Amritpal Singh's 'Waris Punjab De'.

Addressing the media here, Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill further said the preacher was on the run and efforts were on to nab him.

He said six FIRs have so far been registered and 114 people arrested in the crackdown against elements of the Waris Punjab De outfit.

Gill also said that police suspect an "ISI angle" and foreign funding in the matter.

The NSA has been invoked against five people linked to the outfit, he said in response to a question.

The stringent law has been invoked against four detenues -- Daljit Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Pradhanmantri' Bajeke, who have been shifted to the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.

He further said that the NSA has also been invoked against Harjit Singh, who surrendered on Saturday night in Jalandhar.

Harjit Singh, the uncle of Amritpal Singh, will also be taken to Dibrugarh Central Jail, the police said.