Yogi plays 'jail-jail' with criminals in UP: PM Modi

Criminals no longer play their games in UP as Yogi plays 'jail-jail' with them: PM Modi

The result of these games played by earlier governments was that people were forced to leave their ancestral homes and there was 'exodus', he said

PTI
PTI, Meerut,
  • Jan 02 2022, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 16:26 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Hitting out at the previous government in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said earlier criminals and the mafia used to play their games, but now the Yogi Adityanath government is playing "jail-jail" with them.

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University here, Modi said, "During the previous government, criminals used to play their games, the mafia used to play its games. Earlier, there were tournaments of illegal grabbing (of land). People making bad remarks ('phabtiyaan') on daughters used to roam openly."

People living in Meerut and adjoining areas can never forget how houses used to be set ablaze, and the earlier government used to indulge in games of criminals and the mafia, he said.

Also Read | Time now to act not only against criminals but their protectors too, says Yogi Adityanath

 

The result of these games played by earlier governments was that people were forced to leave their ancestral homes and there was "exodus", the prime minister said.

"Now, the government of Yogi (Adityanath) ji is playing 'jail-jail' with such criminals. Five years ago, the daughters of Meerut used to fear leaving their homes after evening. Today, the daughters of Meerut are bringing laurels to the entire country," Modi said.

Taking an apparent jibe at Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Modi said, "The role of the government should be that of a guardian. Capability ('yogyata') should be encouraged. In the event of youths committing a mistake it should not be ignored by saying 'boys make mistakes (ladhko se galtee ho jaati hai)".

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
UP Elections
Narendra Modi
Yogi Adityanath
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why set New Year resolutions if future is preordained?

Why set New Year resolutions if future is preordained?

Warmth of yoga

Warmth of yoga

Breaking barriers: Art in the digital age

Breaking barriers: Art in the digital age

Itchy scalp? Tricks to drive away dandruff this winter

Itchy scalp? Tricks to drive away dandruff this winter

Bad weather adds to US travel woes; 2,700 flights off

Bad weather adds to US travel woes; 2,700 flights off

Abused Afghan women find shelter dwindling

Abused Afghan women find shelter dwindling

2022 is full of first steps to the moon

2022 is full of first steps to the moon

Aquamation: Desmond Tutu's chosen flameless cremation

Aquamation: Desmond Tutu's chosen flameless cremation

 