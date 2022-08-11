CSC partners with UN body’s India mission to offer services to migrant workers

The CSC (Common Services Centres) e-Governance Services India Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish migrant resource centres in Tamil Nadu, which will aim at helping migrant workers to access e-governance and other related assistance services in rural areas. The MoU has been signed with the International Organization for Migration-United Nations’ India Mission.

“CSC Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), who operate around 5 lakh CSCs across India, are fully equipped to offer various e-enabled services being offered by the Union and state governments. In Tamil Nadu, the CSC VLEs will help migrant workers in accessing e-governance and migration assistance services in rural areas. We are in talks with the authorities and soon we will be offering this service in other states also,” said CSC managing director Dinesh Tyagi.

According to an official statement, because Tamil Nadu has high number of inter-state migrants, it was important to connect migrant workers with the digital platforms to get support in all services—including banking, Aadhaar, tele-law assistance, and accessing welfare and telemedicine—and being informed about their rights and benefits.

“It could be accomplished only through affordable, transparent, and easy to operate technology initiatives. CSC e-Governance Services, a Special Purpose Vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, will help in achieving this objective,” said an official statement.