Fake DDA URL being used in the name of housing scheme

DDA warns public about fake URL being used in the name of its housing scheme

The general public is hereby cautioned to be beware of such persons and schemes, the statement said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 24 2023, 01:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 01:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi Development Authority on Thursday cautioned that some fraudulent people were using a fake URL in the name of its housing scheme to lure public.

In a statement, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said it has has taken a serious view in this matter, and complaints have been lodged in the Economic Offences Wing and Cyber Crime cell of the Delhi Police.

"It has come to DDA's notice that some fraudulent persons are using fake URL (https://DDAflat.org.in/index.php) in the name of DDA's Housing Scheme to lure public for booking of flats," it said.

The general public is hereby cautioned to be beware of such persons and schemes, the statement said.

People can apply to all DDA's housing schemes online only through its websites www.dda.org.in and www.dda.gov.in, it added.

"Other source/websites may lead to public in the trap of fraudulent/unscrupulous persons or entity causing financial loss. It is requested to check DDA's authentic websites for regular updates/transactions," the housing authority said.

DDA is headquartered at Vikas Sadan located in INA area of Delhi.

