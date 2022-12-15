Delhi acid attack: 3 accused remanded to two-day police custody

The three accused persons in the Delhi acid attack case have been remanded to two-day police custody. Further investigation regarding the source of the acid procurement will be continued, ANI has reported.
More to follow...
