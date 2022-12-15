Delhi acid attack: 3 accused remanded to two-day police custody

Delhi acid attack: 3 accused in two-day police custody

More details awaited

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 15 2022, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2022, 21:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock images

The three accused persons in the Delhi acid attack case have been remanded to two-day police custody. Further investigation regarding the source of the acid procurement will be continued, ANI has reported.

More to follow...

Delhi
Acid attack
acid attack case
India News

