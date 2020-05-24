Delhi airport to resume operations from May 25

Delhi airport to resume operations from May 25, with around 380 domestic flights

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  May 24 2020, 11:25 ist
  • updated: May 24 2020, 11:26 ist

As India is set to resume its domestic civil aviation operations from May 25, the Delhi airport will be handling around 380 flights on Monday, a senior official said.

As per the directions of the Civil Aviation Ministry, domestic flight operations will resume after remaining suspended for about two months following the nationwide lockdown imposed to constrain the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Delhi airport will be handling around 380 domestic flights on Monday. There will be 190 departures and around 190 arrivals," a senior government official said.

On Saturday, the Delhi airport's operator DIAL said it has taken several measures including the installation of automatic hand sanitizer at various places, putting floor markers, allocation of entry gates and check-in islands for departing passengers.

These steps have been taken to enforce social distancing norms and minimize human contact at the airport, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said. 

