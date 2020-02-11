Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Lieutenant Governor dissolves Assembly

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday dissolved the Delhi Assembly, an official said.
"Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday dissolved the Sixth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from February 11," the official said, as counting of votes in the Assembly election is underway.
"A new order will be issued for the formation of the Seventh Legislative Assembly after the final results come," the official said.
