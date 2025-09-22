Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Woman stabs husband to death in Jharkhand’s Jamtara over money, phone: Police

The incident took place in Mihijam’s Pipeline area within Mihijam police limits of the district on Sunday night.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 10:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 10:44 IST
India NewsCrimemurderJharkhand

Follow us on :

Follow Us