Delhi BJP to raise issues of rising Covid cases, liquor policy in 2-day Assembly session

The BJP is set to seek answers from Kejriwal government on rising Covid cases, public transport situation, and excise policy, in the coming session of the Delhi Assembly, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said on Saturday.

The two-day session will commence from Monday.

Bidhuri suggested increasing the length of the session by three more days if all issues are not covered within the original session.

"We will seek the government's reply on public issues. It is accountable for increasing cases of corona, public transport, and liquor policy," he said.

“The opposition will seek answers from the government on five issues in the two-day session. People want answers on these five issues and the government will not be allowed to run away from discussing these issues in the Assembly,” he said.

Read | Covid: Govt asks states to set up makeshift hospitals

A meeting of the BJP Legislature Party was held under Bidhuri’s chairmanship, in which issues to be raised in the Assembly were discussed.

Other issues for which the notice has been given in the Assembly are death of children due to wrong medicine in Mohalla clinics, and "malpractices" with the farmers of Delhi, Bidhuri said.

Bidhuri alleged that even when corona cases are increasing in Delhi, the government machinery has not yet swung into action.

He said the government has imposed restrictions but has not made alternate arrangements for the public.

Watch latest videos by DH here: