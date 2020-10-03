Delhi Cong protests 'arbitrary' challan of vehicles

Delhi Congress holds protest over ‘arbitrary’ challan of vehicles

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 03 2020, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 14:30 ist
Delhi Congress protests against 'arbitrary' challan of vehicles. Credit: AFP Photo

Delhi Congress workers, along with members of party-affiliated Auto Taxi Congress Union, on Saturday staged a protest here against the Delhi government over "arbitrary” challan of vehicles.

Some of the protesters including Delhi Congress vice president Jaikishan and Veer Singh Dhingan were detained by police near Chandgi Ram Akhara, party leader Parvez Alam said.

"The government agencies including traffic police are arbitrarily issuing vehicle challans in the garb of the Amended  Motor Vehicle Act. The protesters demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide relief to auto and taxi drivers from theses challans," Alam said.

The detained protesters were taken by police to the Maurice Nagar police station.

