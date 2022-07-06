Delhi Congress leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah joins BJP

Delhi Congress leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah joins BJP, slams Gandhis

Marwah, a Congress MLA between 1998-2013, also took a swipe at the party over the new appointments in its media department

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 06 2022, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 17:52 ist
Tarvinder Singh Marwah joins BJP. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah, who was an MLA for three terms in the Delhi assembly, joined the BJP here on Wednesday and slammed his former party's leadership for allegedly ignoring longtime members and promoting courtiers.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters, Marwah was unsparing in his attack on the Congress leadership and cited a few incidents to slam Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, whom he derisively referred to as "queen" and "king".

He joined the BJP in the presence of its national general secretary Vinod Tawde and another leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and urged the members of G23, a ginger group within the Congress which seeks an overhaul of the party's organisational apparatus, to join the ruling party.

All thee members of the Gandhi family, which also includes Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have been promoting their favourites, he alleged, citing the list of Congress members recently elected to Rajya Sabha.

Marwah, a Congress MLA between 1998-2013, also took a swipe at the party over the new appointments in its media department.

Those not fit to be peons have been given responsible positions while veterans like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Sushilkumar Shinde ignored, he said.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and also praised other top BJP leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda.

There has been no prime minister like him, he claimed.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Delhi
Congress
BJP

What's Brewing

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

Ranveer Singh turns 37: Less-known facts about the star

Ranveer Singh turns 37: Less-known facts about the star

How to make the perfect pizza

How to make the perfect pizza

 