Delhi court adjourns hearing in Shraddha Walkar murder case to May 9

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad had, during the last hearing, said the police will file a reply on the application on the next date of hearing

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 29 2023, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 15:57 ist
File photo of Aftab Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. credit: PTI

 A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of the Shraddha Walkar murder case to May 9.

The court was to pronounce its order on framing charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death and then chopping her body into several pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar, after having reserved the order on framing charges on April 15, had posted it to April 29 for its pronouncement.

Also Read | Shraddha Walkar case: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aftab Poonawala

Moreover, the Delhi Police was also scheduled to file its reply to Vikas Walkar's (Shraddha's father) application seeking the release of his late daughter's remains to perform the last rites.

Arguments on charges were also completed last time.

The Delhi Police had earlier told the court that incriminating circumstances are clearly revealed through reliable and clinching evidence and they form a chain of events.

Poonawala has been booked for the offences under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC.

A charge sheet running over 6,000 pages was filed in the case.

