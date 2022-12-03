Noida liquor sales barely hit by Delhi dry days

Delhi dry days ahead of MCD polls show little impact on Noida liquor sales

Usually, liquor vends in the border areas of Noida in Uttar Pradesh witness a rush of customers from Delhi during dry days in the national capital

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Dec 03 2022, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 21:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

There was hardly any impact on liquor sales in Noida till Saturday evening amid implementation of dry days in Delhi due to the municipal corporation elections on Sunday, officials here said.

Usually, liquor vends in the border areas of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, witness a rush of customers from Delhi during dry days in the national capital, given the porous borders of the two adjoining cities.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Excise officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh said there are around 100 government authorised liquor stores in Noida, of which around two dozen are located in areas in close proximity to Delhi.

Also Read | Bihar cabinet approves scheme for those hit economically by liquor ban

"Usually, during such situations, liquor vends in Noida witnessed a sudden spike in number of customers from Delhi. However, nothing of that sorts was seen today. The sales have been normal and no unusual rush has been reported so far," the officer told PTI.

He said statistics related to sales of liquor from stores in Noida from Friday to Sunday would be analysed on Monday and that might confirm if there has been any impact of Delhi's dry days to the excise revenue of Uttar Pradesh.

Elections to 250 wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi are scheduled for Sunday. The counting of votes will be held on December 7.

In view of the elections and vote count, Delhi's excise department had on December 1 banned sale liquor sale from 5.30 pm of December 2 (Friday) up to 5.30 pm of December 4 (Sunday).

The excise department also announced dry day on December 7, according to an official notification.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

liquor sale
Liquor
Delhi
Noida
MCD polls
India News

What's Brewing

2022 FIFA World Cup: Five best goals from the group stage

2022 FIFA World Cup: Five best goals from the group stage

Screenshots have generated new forms of storytelling

Screenshots have generated new forms of storytelling

Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974

Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974

Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta returns after three years

Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta returns after three years

G20 delegates to get a taste of royal Rajasthani dishes

G20 delegates to get a taste of royal Rajasthani dishes

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

Omicron likely developed in West Africa, study shows

Omicron likely developed in West Africa, study shows

Twitter keeps missing advertising targets as woes mount

Twitter keeps missing advertising targets as woes mount

Here’s why wearing a face mask is still a good idea

Here’s why wearing a face mask is still a good idea

 