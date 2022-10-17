Delhi excise policy scam case: CBI questions Manish Sisodia for over 9 hours

Delhi excise scam: CBI grills Sisodia for over 9 hours

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 17 2022, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 21:22 ist
Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

The CBI on Monday questioned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise scam case for over nine hours, officials said.

Sisodia had arrived at the agency's headquarters around 11.15 am and was taken straight to the first floor of the anti-corruption branch, they said.

Read | Manish Sisodia says BJP 'scared' of AAP's popularity in Gujarat

The deputy chief minister was grilled for over nine hours on various aspects of the Delhi government's excise policy, his relations with other accused, including businessman Vijay Nair, and documents recovered during searches in the case, the officials said.

The CBI has also questioned Raghava Reddy, the son of YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, they said.

Manish Sisodia
Delhi
CBI
India News

