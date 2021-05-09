Delhi extends Covid-19 lockdown till May 17

DH Web Desk
  • May 09 2021, 12:14 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 12:24 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 17, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced.

Metro services will be suspended during this period.

More to follow...

Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19

