Delhi extends Covid-19 lockdown till May 17

Delhi on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 17, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced.
Metro services will be suspended during this period.
दिल्ली में कोरोना की स्थिति पर महत्वपूर्ण प्रेस वार्ता | LIVE https://t.co/wERioNDs0M
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 9, 2021
More to follow...
