Delhi government withdraws Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places

Delhi govt withdraws Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had in a meeting last month decided to stop levying the penalty after September 30

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 20 2022, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 15:45 ist
The Delhi government on Thursday issued an order withdrawing the Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi government on Thursday issued an order withdrawing the Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places in the national capital.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had in a meeting last month decided to stop levying the penalty after September 30 amid a decline in Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

However, no official notification had been issued.

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Delhi
DDMA
India News

