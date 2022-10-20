Delhi government withdraws Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places

The Delhi government on Thursday issued an order withdrawing the Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places in the national capital.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had in a meeting last month decided to stop levying the penalty after September 30 amid a decline in Covid-19 cases in the national capital.
However, no official notification had been issued.
