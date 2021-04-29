Delhi govt revises Covid data, adds 44K more cases

Delhi govt raises Covid-19 cases by 44,350, fatalities by 761 in revised cumulative data

The data released on Wednesday night had put out a lower overall figure of 10,53,701 cases and 14,616 fatalities

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 29 2021, 13:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 13:20 ist
The cumulative positivity rate has also been revised upwards from 6.20 per cent to 6.46 per cent. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi government Thursday morning released revised cumulative coronavirus figures for the city, raising the case tally by 44,350 and fatalities by 761 than previously reported.

In the revised figures, the Delhi government has put the number of cases at 10,98,051 and deaths at 15,377.

The data released on Wednesday night had put out a lower overall figure of 10,53,701 cases and 14,616 fatalities.

The cumulative positivity rate has also been revised upwards from 6.20 per cent to 6.46 per cent.

The number of recoveries too has been revised up to 9,82,922 from 9,39,333.

Read | Coronavirus ravages India with over 3.79 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 3,645 deaths

Authorities reported 368 Covid-19 deaths and 25,986 cases with a positivity rate of 31.76 percent in Delhi on Wednesday.

It was the seventh day on the trot that the city recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus.

It had reported 381 deaths on Tuesday, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, 380 on Monday, 350 on Sunday, 357 deaths on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on Thursday, according to government data.

The national capital had recorded 24,149 cases on Tuesday, 20,201 on Monday, 22,933 on Sunday, 24,103 on Saturday, 24,331 on Friday, 26,169 on Thursday, and 24,638 on Wednesday.

The positivity rate was 32.72 percent on Tuesday, 35.02 percent on Monday, 30.21 on Sunday, 32.27 per cent on Saturday, 32.43 on Friday, 36.24 on Thursday -- the highest so far -- 31.28 on Wednesday and 32.82 on Tuesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

New Delhi
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Actor Rasika Dugal opens up on 'Out of Love 2'

Actor Rasika Dugal opens up on 'Out of Love 2'

China's 'space dream': A march to the moon and beyond

China's 'space dream': A march to the moon and beyond

Prince William and Kate celebrate 10 years of marriage

Prince William and Kate celebrate 10 years of marriage

CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth

CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth

Coca-Cola joins 'Adopt a Park' in Amazon rainforest

Coca-Cola joins 'Adopt a Park' in Amazon rainforest

Brexit trade deal gets a final OK from EU parliament

Brexit trade deal gets a final OK from EU parliament

For Google, plenty of cash with nowhere to go

For Google, plenty of cash with nowhere to go

Covid: Delhi cops protect empty stadium as IPL arrives

Covid: Delhi cops protect empty stadium as IPL arrives

DH Toon | India better prepared for Covid-19 this year?

DH Toon | India better prepared for Covid-19 this year?

The queer side of the lockdown

The queer side of the lockdown

 