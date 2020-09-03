Delhi HC junks plea on 'unauthorised construction' with costs of Rs 25,000

The Delhi High Court Thursday dismissed a PIL, with Rs 25,000 cost, which alleged unauthorised construction at Netaji Subhash Place here, saying it appeared to be a "blackmailing" type of plea and not in public interest.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan also noted that the plea was without any substance and that the petitioner had made the building, where the construction was going on, as a party and not its owner.

"If some reliable sources told you (petitioner) that the construction was without any sanction, did they not tell you who the owner of the building was? If we are to issue notice we cannot expect the building to reply to it or appear before us.

"It appears this is not a public interest litigation. It appears to be a blackmailing type of petition. It has been filed without any basis or knowledge and is without any substance. It is dismissed with costs of Rs 25,000," the court said.

It directed that the amount be deposited within four weeks.

The petitioner, Dilip Kumar, had challenged the construction of two additional floors in the building in question and had sought directions to the authorities to take action in accordance with law against the same.

He had claimed that he sent complaints to the local bodies and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) seeking action against the alleged unauthorised construction, however, nothing was done and therefore, he moved the high court.