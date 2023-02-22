Delhi Karnataka Sangha's 75th anniversary celebration triggers row

Delhi Karnataka Sangha’s 75th anniversary event, scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, has triggered a row with several former office-bearers calling for its boycott and saying it is a BJP event.

As per the programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a two-day event of the 75the anniversary of the Delhi Karnataka Sangha at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium here on February 25. The programme will be attended by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP National General Secretaries B L Santhosh, C T Ravi, Karnataka Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar among others.

"Several religious leaders will also attend the programme, which is organised to bring all Kannadigas residing in Delhi and surrounding areas and showcase Karnataka culture," Delhi Karnataka Sangha president C M Nagaraja told media persons here.

However, former presidents of the Sangha, noted writer Purushothama Bilimale, Venkatachala Hegde, and Vasantha Shetty Bellare have said they have decided to boycott the event as the entire programme was deviated from the purpose. They have also called for a boycott of the event and demanded transparency in holding it.

“The entire event will be graced by the BJP leaders only. It is yet another attempt by the BJP to capture Delhi Karnataka Sangha. The Sangha event turned out to be a political event of the ruling dispensation,” Bilimale said.

"The Sangha is a cultural organisation. It is surprising that BJP leader C T Ravi became its honorary president of the 75th anniversary event programme. So there is a clear agenda from the BJP to finish the struggle by various Kannadigas in Delhi to build the association," Bilimale said.

However, Nagaraja said,” it is a non-political event. We have invited both central and state government ministers for the programme. Since both governments are ruled by the BJP, it is natural that the guests belong to the BJP.”