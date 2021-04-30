Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Baijal said he has mild symptoms and has been isolating himself.
"Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence," he tweeted.
I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms.
Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who were in contact with me have been tested.
Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence.
— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) April 30, 2021
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan
RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech
Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?
DH Toon | Assembly polls no shot in the arm for voters
Why Apple has chips while Ford got caught short
Reminder for our leaders
Old virus haunts Karnataka honey harvesters
Flight cancelled? Forget instant refund
Gender policy needs a major shake-up to bridge gap
Free beer, savings bonds: US vaccinators get creative