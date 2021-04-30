Delhi L-G Anil Baijal tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tests positive for Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 30 2021, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 15:06 ist
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Baijal said he has mild symptoms and has been isolating himself.

"Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence," he tweeted.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Anil Baijal
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan

What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan

RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech

RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

DH Toon | Assembly polls no shot in the arm for voters

DH Toon | Assembly polls no shot in the arm for voters

Why Apple has chips while Ford got caught short

Why Apple has chips while Ford got caught short

Reminder for our leaders

Reminder for our leaders

Old virus haunts Karnataka honey harvesters

Old virus haunts Karnataka honey harvesters

Flight cancelled? Forget instant refund

Flight cancelled? Forget instant refund

Gender policy needs a major shake-up to bridge gap

Gender policy needs a major shake-up to bridge gap

Free beer, savings bonds: US vaccinators get creative

Free beer, savings bonds: US vaccinators get creative

 