Delhi made exaggerated claims for Oxygen during second Covid wave, used wrong formula, panel tells SC

A panel formed by the Supreme Court for Delhi's oxygen audit said that the government of the National Capital Territory used the wrong formula and made exaggerated claims for oxygen during the peak of second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is not clear on what basis Delhi sought 700 MT with the apex court when data collated by it for audit had gross errors, the panel said in its interim report.

The panel headed by AIIMS director Randeep Guleria and comprising Subodh Yadav, joint secretary, Jal Shakti Ministry, Bhupinder S Bhalla, principal secretary (home), Government of NCT, Delhi, Sandeep Bhudhiraja of Max Hospital, Delhi and Sanjay Kumar Singh, controller of explosives, PESO was formed by the top court on May 6.

The panel found "gross discrepancy” in Delhi government's claim of actual consumption of 1,140 MT, which was four times higher than the calculated consumption of 289 MT for bed capacity.

It pointed out that Delhi's four hospitals Singhal, Aryan Asaf Ali, ESIC Model and Liferay claimed extremely high LMO consumption with very few beds.

"The claims appeared to be clearly erroneous leading to extremely skewed info and significantly higher Oxygen requirement," the report said.

Following “recalculation”, the panel said the actual consumption of 183 hospitals as per data from Delhi govt was 1,140 MT. However, after correcting erroneous reporting by four hospitals, the figure was found to be 209 MT.

It appeared the Delhi government used the wrong formula and made exaggerated claims on April 30. Some hospitals could not differentiate between Kilolitre and Metric Tonne but this was not examined when 700 MT demand was projected, the panel in its interim report said.

The Delhi government claimed its formula for oxygen demand was based on ICMR guidelines but no such guidelines were placed before the panel, it said.