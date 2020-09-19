Covid-19: Delhi Minorities Commission member dies

Delhi Minorities Commission member passes away due to Covid-19

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 19 2020, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 15:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A member of the Delhi Minorities Commission has died due to Covid-19, chairman of the panel Zakir Khan said on Saturday.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Dilip Pandey condoled the death of Kawaljeet Singh in a tweet and called him as an old friend.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

"Singh, around 60 years old,  was admitted to Balak Ram hospital over ten days ago after (getting) infected with coronavirus. He died there on Friday," Khan told PTI.

Singh became a member of the Delhi Minorities Commission last month. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Delhi
Delhi Minorities Commission

What's Brewing

Homemade masks block large cough droplets, says study

Homemade masks block large cough droplets, says study

Indian ocean earthquake data used to assess its warming

Indian ocean earthquake data used to assess its warming

Polio vaccine in the crossfire of misinformation

Polio vaccine in the crossfire of misinformation

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

 