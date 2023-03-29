Delhi Police denies permission for Ram Yatra, Ramadan prayers in Jahangirpuri

Ram Yatra, Ramadan prayers permission denied in Delhi

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 29 2023, 06:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 06:01 ist
Members of both Hindu and Muslim communities take out a 'Tiranga Yatra' at the communal violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Police has denied permission to hold the 'Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra' on the occasion of Ramnavamiand for praying at a park on Ramadan in the Jahangirpuri area, an official said on Tuesday.

On April 16, 2022, clashes broke out between two groups from different communities during a procession taken out to mark Hanuman Jayanti in the Jahangirpuri area. As many as eight police personnel and a civilian sustained injuries in the clashes.

An official order signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, HQ, Northwest district, issued on Monday, stated that the permission was denied for the Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra.

Also Read | Row over Kerala municipality's Ramadan fasting time siren

"I am directed to inform you that your request for Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra on the occasion of Ramnavami Mahotsav on Thursday has been considered by the competent authority but could not be acceded to from the law and order point of view," the order read.

"There was no previous permission as per police record found from thegroup on this particular event. The permission was not 'traditional'. Only this particular permission of the Jahangirpuri area has been denied," said a senior police official.

"Another permission was sought by a group for praying on Ramadan at a park in the Netaji Subhash Place area has also been denied as it was also not traditional," the official added.

