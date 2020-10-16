Delhi records 3,428 new coronavirus cases, 22 more deaths

Delhi records 3,428 new Covid-19 cases, 22 more deaths

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 16 2020, 20:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 20:52 ist
People wearing facemasks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus wait for their food in a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in New Delhi on October 16, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The national capital recorded 22 more Covid-19 fatalities on Friday, taking the death toll to 5,946, while 3,428 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the city to over 3.24 lakh, authorities said.

A total of 58,145 Covid tests were conducted on Thursday, they said.

On October 10 as well as on September 29, 48 fatalities were reported in the city, the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since July 16, when Delhi saw 58 fatalities.

The tally of active cases on Friday slightly rose to 22,814 from 22,605 the previous day.

The total number of cases has climbed to 3,24,459, the bulletin added. 

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Delhi

