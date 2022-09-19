Delhi records 9th monkeypox case

The woman was admitted to the LNJP Hospital here with blisters and pus-filled lesions on genitals on September 16

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 19 2022, 20:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 20:18 ist

A 30-year-old Nigerian woman has tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi, making it the city's ninth and India's 14th case of the infection, officials said on Monday.

The woman was admitted to the LNJP Hospital here with blisters and pus-filled lesions on genitals on September 16. Her test report came back on Sunday, they added.

Another suspected patient, also of Nigerian origin, was admitted to the state-run hospital on Sunday. His test reports are awaited.

