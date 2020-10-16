Delhi riots: Court grants bail to two persons

A Delhi court has granted bail to two persons in two cases related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, saying the complainants in the matters were not eyewitnesses to the incidents.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted bail to Mohd Sagir, and Mehtab on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of like amount in each of the two cases related to vandalism and torching of vehicles during the riots in Jaffrabad area.

The court said in its order passed on October 14, “The present case was registered on the complaint of the complainant Wasim Khan who stated that he had parked his vehicle on February 24, 2020, and when he returned on February 25, 2020, at 8.00 am, he found that parking had been burnt including his vehi­cle. He is not an eye­witness to the incident.”

It noted that Sagir was arrested on the basis of CCTV footage and his disclosures in another case, in which he was arrested earlier.

It also said that Mehtab was also arrested in the case based on his disclosure in another matter.

The court directed them not to tamper with evidence, not to leave the jurisdiction of Delhi or indulge in any criminal activity.

During the hearing, Sagir's counsel said that there was no cogent evidence against the accused in any of the two cases except for an alleged CCTV footage wherein he is alleged to have shown standing with bare hands along with other persons.

His lawyer further argued that the complainant in his complaint, nowhere stated that he can identify the persons who had participated in the riots, but suddenly he was identified on April 24 at the police station which was not believable.

Mehtab's counsel argued that he was not part of any unlawful assembly nor was he making any slogan or instigating and leading the mob during the riots.

Special Public Prosecutor Anuj Handa, appearing for the police, opposed the bail pleas, saying Sagir and Mehtab can be seen in the CCTV footage indulging in riots.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.