Delhi sets record, says CM Kejriwal after Covid-19 tests cross 1-crore mark

Delhi sets record: Kejriwal after 1 crore Covid tests

The number of tests done per million as on Tuesday was over 5.29 lakh, while the total number of tests stood at 1,00,59,193, according to the Health Department

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 21 2021, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 01:05 ist
A health worker collects a sample from a woman for COVID-19 testing from a mobile van, organised by NDMC, at Rajpath in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The number of tests conducted in Delhi to diagnose coronavirus has crossed the one crore-mark on Wednesday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailing the milestone as a "new record".

In a tweet, Kejriwal asserted the city had "successfully contained the scale and spread" of the infection.

Delhi recorded 228 more Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths, taking the infection tally to over 6.33 lakh on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.36 per cent.

The number of tests done per million as on Tuesday was over 5.29 lakh, while the total number of tests stood at 1,00,59,193, according to the Health Department.

"Delhi sets a new record! We have conducted over 1 crore Corona tests to date, equivalent to 50% of Delhi's population," Kejriwal tweeted. "With a focus on increased testing & treatment, Delhi has successfully contained the scale & spread of Corona infection."

These 228 new cases came out the 63,151 tests conducted the previous day, including 32,957 RT-PCR tests and 30,204 rapid antigen tests, the Wednesday bulletin said. 

