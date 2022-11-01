Delhi's AQI slips into 'severe' category on Tuesday

Delhi's air quality slips into 'severe' category on Tuesday morning

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the AQI in Delhi on Tuesday morning stood at 426 at 9:10am

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 01 2022, 11:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 11:45 ist
Commuters on the road in front of India Gate amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi on Tuesday morning. Credit: PTI Photo

 Delhi's air quality worsened on Tuesday morning as the AQI slipped into the 'severe' category, even as the minimum temperature settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) had read 361 -- 'very poor' -- at 8 pm on Monday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

According to Central Pollution Control Board data shared on the SAMEER app, the AQI in Delhi on Tuesday morning stood at 426 at 9:10 AM.

Delhi govt re-submits file on 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to LG

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 15.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.

The city recorded a relative humidity of 94 per cent at 8:30 AM, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 15.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while the maximum temperature stood at 31.1 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological Office has forecast mainly clear sky later in the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius. 

