Departments held by arrested leaders Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in Delhi govt

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's trusted lieutenants Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, both arrested on corruption charges, resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday.

Kejriwal has accepted the resignations of the two leaders, who played a pivotal role in implementing his governance agenda of good education and health facilities in the national capital.

The opposition BJP had been demanding the resignation of Jain after his arrest in May last year by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Sisodia also faced the heat after his name cropped up in the excise policy scam in August 2022. He was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

A special CBI court on Monday sent Sisodia to five-day CBI custody for questioning. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a bail plea filed by him.

As both ministers met with a similar fate, here is a look at all the departments the two ministers held during their tenure

-Manish Sisodia

Education

Finance

Planning

Land & Building

Vigilance

Services

Tourism

Art, Culture & Language

Labour

Employment

Public Work Department

Health

Industries

Power

Home

Urban Development,

Irrigation and Flood Control

Water Local Bodies

-Satyendar Jain

Home

Health

Public Works Department

Power

Water

Industries

Urban development

Irrigation

Flood Control

Labour

Employment

Sisodia, who was the deputy chief minister, was holding charge of 18 out of 33 departments of the Delhi government, including health, finance, education and home.

Jain continued to be a minister in the Delhi government even after his arrest but without any portfolio. His portfolios, including health, home and urban development, had been handed over to Sisodia.

Sources in the AAP said MLAs Atishi, Dilip Pandey, Durgesh Pathak and Saurabh Bhardwaj are front runners to replace Sisodia and Jain.

Sisodia's arrest, one of the high-profile actions against an opposition leader, came about eight months after that of Satyendar Jain, who was then the Delhi health minister, in June last year.

(With agency inputs)