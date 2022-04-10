Despite militant threats, 2,100 Pandits return to Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370

Despite intermittent attacks by militants, a sizeable population of displaced Kashmiri-speaking Hindus—locally called Pandits—have returned to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Despite militants targeting migrant workers and members of minority communities, in which 14 people, including four Kashmiri Pandits were killed, around 2,100 pandits have returned to Kashmir.

Around 55,000 Pandit families left their ancestral homes in 1990 and migrated to Jammu and other parts of the country when a bloody insurgency broke out in Kashmir.

As part of its efforts, the government recruited 841 Kashmiri Pandits in various departments to encourage the community to return in 2020-21 while 1,264 appointments were made in 2021-22.

Under the Prime Minister’s Development Package 2015 for Kashmiri migrants, 3000 government jobs had to be given to the displaced Kashmiri Pandits to encourage them to return to the Valley. Till date, the selection process for the appointment of 2,828 migrants has been completed, of which 1,913 have been appointed and verification of documents of the remaining 915 has been taken up.

Also Read — Protest held in Jammu over attacks on Kashmiri pandits by militants

The government has also provided transit accommodations for the returning Pandits and construction of 1,025 units has been completed while 1,488 units are at different stages of completion and work on the remaining units has been taken up.

The administration has also initiated measures to return the properties forcibly taken away from Kashmiri Pandits.

There are two narratives over the exodus of KPs from Kashmir. While they claim they were pushed out by terrorists and did not leave out of their own volition, many Kashmiri Muslims have a different take on the circumstances that led to the exodus.

They claim that it was the then governor of the state Jagmohan and the administration that encouraged the exodus of Pandits. They support their version by saying when the Sikhs were attacked in Delhi, or Muslims in Gujarat, they were not made to move to a different state. Similarly in Kashmir too, they could have been moved to safer locations instead of them leaving for Jammu and other parts of the country.



Watch the latest DH Videos here: