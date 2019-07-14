'Dhoni might join BJP after retiring from cricket'

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni may enter politics after retiring from cricket, BJP leader Sanjay Paswan said on Saturday.

IANS reported that former union minister and BJP leader Sanjay Paswan has said that Dhoni might begin his new innings in politics as part of 'Team Narendra Modi'.

Paswan said that Dhoni could join the saffron party and there has been a discussion on the issue for some time now.

"On this issue, there has been a discussion for long. Although this decision will be taken only after his retirement, Dhoni is my friend, he is a player of world fame and there have been discussions on bringing him into the party fold," he added.

Dhoni was one of the celebrities whom BJP chief Amit Shah visited in his “Sampark for Samarthan” programme ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.