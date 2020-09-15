Dismissed cop dies of heart attack in police compound

Dismissed cop dies of heart attack in police compound in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Sep 15 2020, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 16:42 ist

A recently dismissed Uttar Pradesh Police personnel allegedly died of a heart attack in a police compound in Greater Noida, officials said Tuesday.

Priyavrat Singh served as a constable and was recently dismissed from service, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said.

Singh, 34, hailed from Barot in nearby Baghpat district and was earlier deployed at the Dadri police station.

He had come to visit his former colleagues. On Monday, he was found lying unconscious in a bathroom in the residential compound of the police station and then taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, according to officials.

“Prima facie it appears he suffered a heart attack,” Pandey said.

He said Singh's family has been informed and further proceedings are being carried out. 

Uttar Pradesh
Greater Noida

